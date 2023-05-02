Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Beetaloo Basin move looms, scientists call for NT fracking ban

By Annie Hesse and Tim Dornin
May 3 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A decision on fracking by the Northern Territory government will be made within weeks. (Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS)
A decision on fracking by the Northern Territory government will be made within weeks. (Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS)

Close to 100 leading Australian scientists and experts have called on the Northern Territory to ban gas fracking as a decision looms on the controversial Beetaloo Basin project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.