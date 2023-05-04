A young international university student is fighting for his life in a critical condition at a Northern Territory hospital following an alleged violent home invasion.
The 23-year-old man from Bangladesh, who had only started his Australian university studies in February, was found in a pool of blood in his own home in the Darwin suburb of Millner on May 3.
Northern Territory Police officers have since arrested a 29-year-old man, allegedly responsible for assaulting the student, "causing significant injuries to the victim before fleeing the scene", according to NT Police.
Police said the man remained in custody as investigations continued.
Meanwhile, the victim's family is rushing to Darwin to be by the young student's bedside at the Intensive Care Unit at Royal Darwin Hospital, as a demonstration against violence is being planned by the Bangladeshi Student Association of Charles Darwin University (CDU).
On behalf of CDU staff and students, Vice-Chancellor Professor Scott Bowman said he was shocked by the news the student had been injured in the alleged violent incident.
Professor Bowman said the health and safety of all staff and students was a top priority for the university.
"So, when we hear about incidents of violence that involve our students it impacts the whole CDU community," Professor Bowman said.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with family and friends at this very difficult time."
Prof Bowman said the whole university has been left reeling, and he would no longer be able to tell potential international students that it was safe to come to Darwin.
He said he used to tell students that he was proud to say that Darwin was a safe place.
"I don't think I can go back and say that now, not off an event like this."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
