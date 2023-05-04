Are you a Katherinite? Quiz to engage locals in council by-election

With two seats empty at Katherine Town Council and a by-election set for Saturday, July 15, council has released a quiz to get residents engaged in the process.
"There's always the joke about how long you have lived here and whether you're a local," CEO Ingrid Stonhill said. "So we decided to lean into this."
The quiz, Are you a local or a Katherinite? aims to help residents understand why their vote matters.
"Good governance comes from understanding good democracy and good engagement with the community," Ms Stonhill said.
Councillor nominations open for one week from Friday, June 16 to Thursday, June 22, and Katherine Town Council is now calling on residents passionate about the Katherine community to put their hand up and be a voice for their community.
"Local government touches every part of your lifetime," Ms Stonhill said. "From birth and death. It is the most important layer of government because it is the closest and most accessible to the community you live in."
The quiz aims to appeal to residents through humour and encourages them to get into the spirit of democracy and update their details on the electoral role before Tuesday, June 20.
"Being enrolled in your local area provides government with a clearer population figure, which funnels funding for services and community support in relation to this," Ms Stonhill said.
"Everyone should want to contribute to making the surrounds of where they live better for themselves and future generations.
"The easiest way to do that is simply to vote in the local government election."
Do the quiz here.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
