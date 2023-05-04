An international student, critically injured in an alleged home invasion, has died in hospital.
The man, identified as Md Ishaqur Rahman Sifat, had only started his university studies at Charles Darwin University (CDU) in the Northern Territory in February.
In a statement the Bangladeshi Student Association said their "friend and fellow student (had) fought bravely ... but sadly succumbed to his injuries".
"Our whole community is shaken by this tragic loss. Let us come together in love and support ..."
In the morning of May 3 police were called to the young man's home where he was found in a pool of his own blood.
A surgeon at the Emergency Department of Royal Darwin Hospital said at the time the man's prognosis was not good and he was not expected to survive due to the severity of his injuries.
Northern Territory Chief Minister Natasha Fyles extended her "deepest condolences to all who knew and loved Md Ishaqur Rahman Sifat".
"Our thoughts are with his family, the Bangladeshi community, and all our international students," she said in a statement.
"We are here for you. And we stand with you. Unequivocally.
"This is not the Northern Territory we know and love."
Police said Major Crime Detectives were now treating the alleged home invasion as a homicide.
A 29-year-old man remains in custody and investigations are continuing.
In a statement CDU offered support to the university's student community.
"We are devastated by this senseless attack and are struggling to make sense of what has happened," the statement said.
"Over the next short while our priority as a university is support. "
On behalf of CDU staff and students, Vice-Chancellor Professor Scott Bowman said he was shocked by the news of the incident.
Professor Bowman said the health and safety of all staff and students was a top priority for the university.
"So, when we hear about incidents of violence that involve our students it impacts the whole CDU community," Professor Bowman said.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with family and friends at this very difficult time."
Prof Bowman said the university has been left reeling, and he would no longer be able to tell potential international students that it was safe to come to Darwin.
He said he used to tell students that he was proud to say that Darwin was a safe place.
"I don't think I can go back and say that now, not off an event like this."
In a public rally in Darwin uni students protested against violence and called on the NT Government to make the NT a safe place again, for students and locals alike.
The Nepalese Association of the Northern Territory said while the man "belonged to one particular community" he was "a part of us, a symbol of unity".
"Your loss is felt by all, regardless of race or creed. We stand together in this hour of need.
"We pledge to do all that we can to ensure that this never happens again."
