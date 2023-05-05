Opportunities 'senselessly ripped away' from uni student killed in alleged home invasion

The university where slain student Md Isfaqur Rahman Sifat studied before his death, has issued a passionate statement.
Charles Darwin University (CDU) Vice-Chancellor Professor Scott Bowman, speaking for the CDU community, said on behalf of the entire university he would like to extend the deepest sympathies to Sifat's family and friends and to the Bangladeshi Student Association, which is one of the uni's most active and passionate student groups.
"This is very difficult news to process," Professor Bowman said.
"We open our city and university to international students with the promise of a safe and supportive environment characterised by enduring friendships, meaningful education and training, and prosperous careers.
"To know that these opportunities have been senselessly ripped away from one of our students is deeply distressing."
The young student who had only started his studies at CDU in Darwin in February, was completing his Master of Engineering, and was an active member of CDU's international student community.
Prof Bowman said the university was continuing to provide support to the uni community, in particular international students.
For those who want to help, CDU has established an appeal in Sifat's name, and the uni said it would work with the family on how donations are spent.
