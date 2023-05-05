Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

More police, security for troubled NT town

By Tim Dornin
May 5 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It will be a combined effort to tackle crime in Alice Springs, says Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus. (Flavio Brancaleone/AAP PHOTOS)
It will be a combined effort to tackle crime in Alice Springs, says Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus. (Flavio Brancaleone/AAP PHOTOS)

Extra police, liquor inspectors and security guards will be deployed in Alice Springs to help improve community safety.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.