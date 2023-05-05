Man charged with murder after student dies

Northern Territory Police have charged a 29-year-old man with the murder of a 23-year-old international student who died from injuries sustained during an alleged burglary in the Darwin suburb of Millner.
Detectives from Serious Crime have charged the alleged offender with murder, aggravated burglary and theft.
He was remanded to appear in Darwin Local Court on May 8.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
