Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

NT's first drone flight centre to be established in Katherine

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
Updated May 6 2023 - 6:15am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Northern Territory's first drone flight centre is being established in Katherine.
The Northern Territory's first drone flight centre is being established in Katherine.

The sky's the limit at the Crossroads of the North where Charles Darwin University (CDU) will demonstrate its burgeoning capabilities in drone education, training and research at the CDU Katherine Rural Campus Open Day, held at the rural campus on May 6.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annie Hesse

Annie Hesse

Northern Territory Correspondent

I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.