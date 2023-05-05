NT's first drone flight centre to be established in Katherine

The sky's the limit at the Crossroads of the North where Charles Darwin University (CDU) will demonstrate its burgeoning capabilities in drone education, training and research at the CDU Katherine Rural Campus Open Day, held at the rural campus on May 6.
Building this capacity for drone technology in the Katherine region is the Northern Territory's first research, training and test flight centre for drones - the North Australia Centre for Autonomous Systems (NACAS) - established at CDU.
NACAS is developing a new airspace corridor for drones that stretches from Katherine to 30 kilometres north of the town, above 250 square kilometres of tropical savannah and semi-arid country.
The drone corridor is being created specifically for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drones - a category of the technology that operates outside the direct visual range of the pilot.
CDU Chief Remote Pilot Rebecca Ludgate said the remoteness of the Northern Territory, and the area surrounding Katherine, were ideal for drone testing due to the sparse population of the area.
"The remote airspace is expected to provide an important drone testing site for CDU researchers, as well as commercial organisations, such as drone manufacturers," Miss Ludgate said.
"For instance, CDU researchers plan to use the airspace to build capacity in BLVOS operations as part of a trial program exploring the potential for drone technology to deliver life-saving medical supplies to remote First Nations communities in the West Arnhem region.
"The new airspace is also expected to provide a crucial training ground for CDU students to gain technical skills and competency in drone operations, including BVLOS and Visual Line of Sight (VLOS) technologies."
CDU Drone Program Coordinator Dr Rebecca Rogers said the airspace would support a suite of new education and training options in remote pilot aviation planned for delivery at the CDU Katherine Rural Campus in 2023 and 2024.
"These Katherine-based options include Certificate III Aviation (Remote Pilot) and a VET Delivery for Secondary Schools program, in partnership with National Drones, which creates a pathway to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics careers for young Territorians from years nine to 12," Dr Rogers said.
"The CDU drone program will be available for schools in Katherine later this year, giving school students a taster of the Certificate III qualification."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
