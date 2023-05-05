International education advocate whose 'heart has been broken' in wake of student death calls on NTG to make 'tough' decisions

A multi-award-winning senior policy officer with the NT Government's Department of Territory Families, Housing and Communities, has penned a passionate statement in the wake of the death of an international student who was left with critical injuries after an alleged burglary in his Darwin home on May 3.
A passionate advocate for international education, youth empowerment and multiculturalism, Ben Poveda-Alfonso held representative office, as the 2019 President of the Charles Darwin University (CDU) Students' Association and the Undergraduate Representative (Board Member) on the CDU Council.
Read his passionate words below.
I'm speechless. I feel devastated, exhausted and honestly even embarrassed.
I've spent some of the best years of my life being an ambassador for the Territory. Being, representing, supporting and advocating for international students and the international education sector.
I've travelled around the country to attend conferences, forums and meetings where I've spoken with thousands of current and prospectus students and education agents worldwide about coming to the Territory to study.
I have welcomed international students the airport, organised their accommodation, guided them through our support services, and finally put their gown and cape on at their graduation ceremony.
From the time they leave their countries (including their loved ones, roots and culture) until the time they complete their studies and return home or perhaps find a new one here in Australia.
IN OTHER NEWS
Those close to me know that I'm a very optimistic person. My glass is always "half-full" while trying to find positive things out of bad, and in this case terrible, situations.
However, today is a first for me as I cannot think of a single reasonable and positive thing that may arise from the senseless, horrific, unspeakable, and unforgettable death of our brother, Sifat.
A young Bangladeshi international student who, just like me, came to this country when we were 23 years old with a bag full of dreams and aspirations, and will now return to his parents in a bag full of memories and remorse about what he could have achieved somewhere else.
This will stick with the family and our community forever. It will never be the same.
No matter how hard I try not to feel a sense of responsibility for this tragedy, I cannot sleep thinking that he could've been one of those international students who read my story, watched my videos, heard my speeches, or even shook my hand at Orientation - some things that could have encouraged him to be and stay here.
No matter how hard I try, I cannot stop thinking about the thousands of international students enrolled in the Territory who may be going to bed tonight, wondering whether they will be next.
ALSO READ
I cannot stop thinking of Sifat's flatmates who tried to save him after an unthinkable (act) in his own house. In his own bedroom.
The same international students who hugged me and cried with me at the hospital on Wednesday, asking for justice and guarantees that this won't ever happen again to international students and any community member. A moment that will be with me forever.
One way or another, we helped to bring these international students here.
We, collectively, spent countless hours, efforts and millions of dollars promising a better and safer life for them.
We, collectively, have a moral responsibility to do our bit, whatever is in our capacity, to help improve this situation. Attending an event, speaking to your local MLA/MP and networks about it, donating money or food to these supportive organisations or family (if allowed) or simply sharing a social media post to raise awareness.
I've firmly believed that my family's future was in the Territory.
Still, unfortunately, today is a day of many "firsts", as it has now run through my mind the idea of potentially moving somewhere else.
How could I not want a safer environment for my family and me after being affected by crime personally a number of times and ironically living in the same suburb Sifat used to live in?
We leave our lives behind to come to Australia with the hopes that this country will give us a better one, and while it bothers me to talk about money in these instances, I have to. International education added over $29 billion to the economy in 2022, with international students in Australia contributing $25.5 billion and international students studying online adding a further $3.5 billion.
International education is Australia's top service export and the biggest product we don't source from the ground.
Our universities bring in major bucks from international students, boosting our economy and funding essential services. This means a higher standard of living for all Aussies, regardless of where they live or what their circumstances are.
Attracting new international students to the Territory contributes towards the desired $40 billion economy by 2030.
More than 4,100 international students are currently enrolled to study with the Territory's international education providers, delivering $169 million into the economy and supporting more than 660 jobs.
But it's not just about the cash.
International education helps Australia make important friends. Students from 144+ countries come to this country, bringing their unique perspectives and cultural richness and adding so much value to our society.
Our international education sector is a resilient, adaptable and committed one. The challenges and opportunities that COVID-19 brought demonstrated once again the importance of the sector but also its vulnerability to seasonal changes such as public and political commentary, media coverage, policy reform and uncertainty.
My thoughts are also with you now but, more importantly, in the future, for what I already anticipate will happen.
International students may change their plans to come to study in Darwin/Australia, or even worse, current international students may move interstate after the shocking situation we're all experiencing.
I know some who are already looking for other international education providers and deeply regret coming here.
I still think the Territory is a wonderful place with the potential to do incredible things. We need more people, more skilled people, more kind people. We need you.
I'm worried that soon we may not be campaigning to attract more people to the Territory but to target those already in it, so they won't leave us.
I've never been asked so many times in my life, "Ben, what should we do? What should be done? What are you going to do or say?"
Unfortunately, I'm running out of ideas and words of encouragement. I mean, is there a right thing to say or do in this situation?
I appreciate as a public servant, I may be questioned or get in trouble for doing this, but my moral obligation is more important than any job, criticism or reputation damage I may get from this. After all, isn't this what leadership is about? Putting others above ourselves to pursue a common goal. Isn't this what our leaders are expected and paid to do anyways?
I join the Bangladeshi Student Association - Charles Darwin University Bangladeshi Student and Alumni Association - Charles Darwin University in calls for safe and secure accommodation and transportation for international students.
I mean, isn't this request a given and something that we should expect after leaving our countries behind to pursue a better life and paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to study in one of the wealthiest countries on Earth?
How ironic is it, that some of us run away from the violence of our developing countries to now have to experience it in Australia. The lucky country.
I join community calls to introduce a scholarship for Bangladeshi international students in Sifat's name. We owe it to him, his family and community.
As someone without political inclination or membership, I respectfully call on our leaders from both sides of the spectrum to sit down and work together in a bipartisan approach.
Your words and condolence messages are appreciated, and there are lots of things being done to be celebrated, but what our community currently wants are actions, commitments, and immediate plans.
It's Budget time, so are we able to find common ground, make some quick and tough decisions, compromise from both ends and commit to a bipartisan policy approach that will survive the election cycles, be funded appropriately and bring back hope for our future?
I might be dreaming. I truly understand the evidence, politics and the difference in ideologies and beliefs. Still, there must be a way to negotiate and identify a middle-ground decision and plan that both sides of politics, along with their expert advisors, can commit to, short, medium and long-term, which can hopefully bring back confidence, respect and hope.
Maybe this is a discussion the Charles Darwin University, the Territory's University, could facilitate. Our big thinkers. They also have a moral and professional responsibility. An interest, investment, plans and commitment to bring thousands of students to the Territory. But not just to bring them, but to also educate and support them as we have seen happening this week.
Someone said today: we need to unite on the common ground of loving this place, and we need to encourage one another to do the good, to act for change together and in a way that makes sense and that doesn't threaten others.
Ultimately, we all want the same thing: to live a decent life with those who we love in the most beautiful part of Australia.
We all cry together, and we all must rise together in unity with you, the elected representatives we trust to make the tough decisions for us.
Let's stand together and not against one another. Let's do the right thing and go down in history as game-changers for good. You can do this, and we will back you, if you do.
This is not the Territory we all know and love. Amazing things may come - only if we work together as a community and act now.
- by Ben Poveda-Alfonso, just another migrant who came to Australia to pursue a better life, education and future. Just another Territorian whose heart has been broken. Just another citizen who wishes to live in peace, harmony and respect.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.