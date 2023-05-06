$10.5m youth hub to be set up

A safe space for young people - which the community of Katherine has been calling for in a bid to curb youth crime - will be established for $10.5 million. But not in Katherine.
The NT Government announced a new Youth and Community Hub would be built on the former Casuarina Fire Station site on Rowling Street in Darwin as part of the Government's 2023 Budget promises.
A range of youth activity providers and other support services, such as health and wellbeing providers will be able to run their programs and support young people, with the current occupants, Darwin Men's Shed, to be relocated in the coming months.
For months, the community of Katherine has been calling for a dedicated youth space in a bid to give youth an alternative to roaming the streets.
In October last year, former alderman Toni Tapp Coutts said the NT was "looking at another genocide caused by drugs and alcohol", with many young people breaking into homes in a bid to survive.
Mrs Tapp Coutts said "no child should have to come into our town from community to break into businesses for food".
"It is the greatest blight on our society that we cannot keep our children safe - no matter what race or colour or background," she said,
"I won't participate in the constant negativity in regards to crime.
Enforced by community patrol and police, she suggested, children would be taken to a safe house if they were seen in the streets after 10pm.
"It is only a small group of children committing crimes around Katherine," she said.
"If we can get them off the streets, into a shower, fed and in a bed for the night - that would be a very good start."
Meanwhile, the new Darwin youth hub will be building on the successful youth hub model in Palmerston and will provide young people aged from eight to 18 years living in Darwin's northern suburbs a safe place to hang out, have fun and connect positively to the broader community and support services.
Minister for Youth Lauren Moss said Budget 2023 would provide the investment required to ensure "young Territorians are connected to culture and community".
"The new youth hub in Darwin's northern suburbs will offer a safe and empowering space for young people to participate in a range of supervised activities, undertake skills development as well as provide leadership opportunities.
"This hub will not only connect young people with support services and programs tailored to their needs but will also provide a space for the community to engage with and be proud of.
"Our young people are our future and the Territory Labor Government is proud to support programs that support Territory youth."
The $10.5 million investment includes $4.5 million from the NT Government with the Australian Government providing $6 million to construct a new purpose-built youth hub facility and a new Men's Shed.
