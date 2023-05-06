Katherine Times
Dolphins give Bennett magic 900th prior to Katherine region visit

By Annie Hesse and Joel Gould
Updated May 7 2023 - 6:39am, first published 6:36am
Valynce Te Whare has scored two tries on his Dolphins debut in the 36-16 thumping of Cronulla. (Darren England/AAP PHOTOS)
One day before visiting Katherine, the Dolphins have given Wayne Bennett a memorable celebration of his 900th premiership match with a stunning 36-16 win over Cronulla.

