January 3, 2018, started like any normal day for the Everett family on their remote cattle station in the Katherine region in the Northern Territory.
Early rise, talk of cattle, flood fences, new crews, new year.
Little did they know, the day would not only change their lives forever, but also become symbolic for the nation to speak out against bullying.
It was the day their daughter Amy, affectionately known as Dolly, took her own life after being bullied relentlessly by her peers.
"We knew Dolly had struggled with bullying especially towards the end of the previous year," her mother Kate told the Katherine Times.
"We spoke of changing schools. We thought we knew what lay ahead."
But the little girl who loved growing up among cattle and horses in the Outback struggled.
"We thought this plucky 14-year-old was going to be okay," Mrs Everett said, looking back on the fateful wet season day.
"But the continued bullying had destroyed her beyond repair."
Dolly's suicide sent shockwaves not only around the tightknit community of Katherine, but around the nation, with thousands grieving for the teen who had once been the face of an Akubra hat advertisement.
Despite going through the hardest ordeal any family can endure, the Everetts rose.
"We wish everyday Dolly had not stayed silent," Mrs Everett said.
"We wish she had spoken up."
And that's what the young girl's family did on behalf of their beloved daughter.
Dolly's Dream was born.
The charity encourages Australian families to have tough conversations about bullying and - in Dolly's own words, to speak, even if your voice shakes.
"The concept of Dolly's Dream was to leave a legacy in the wake of losing a precious and bright little girl that had an incredible future ahead of her," Mrs Everett said.
"Dolly's Dream was to take a stand against bullying and empower people to stand up."
Since 2019, once a year the charity asks Australians to don their best blue shirts for Do it for Dolly Day in memory of the young girl whose favourite colour was blue.
"Dolly was the kindest and saw good in everyone," Mrs Everett said. "Do it for Dolly Day is a day that embodies this message.
"On this day we encourage communities to come together, spread kindness and take a stand against bullying.
"We ask this year wherever you are, wear blue, do something kind, have a work function that brings people together, talk to your children about the power of kindness, about how to stand up for others and to speak even if your voice shakes."
This year's Do if for Dolly Day will be held on May 12. Anyone interested in participating or raising funds for Dolly's Dream can visit the website here.
