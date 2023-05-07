Katherine Times
$1.5m worth of buried drugs found in NT bust

By Annie Hesse and Kathryn Magann
May 8 2023 - 6:30am
NT Police have charged two men after cocaine and cash were found buried in a drum.
A tip-off from interstate police has led investigators in the Northern Territory to a buried drug haul in Darwin.

