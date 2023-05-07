$2.24b cash splash the 'most significant' investment in NT history

Spruiked as the "most significant" investment in the history of the Northern Territory, roads and transport infrastructure across the NT are in for a whopping $2.24 billion upgrade.
As part of the NT Government's Budget 2023 the road and transport infrastructure program, which runs in partnership with the Australian Government, aerodromes, jetties and barge landings will be upgraded, with numerous roads set to receive a facelift.
Some of the key upgrading and sealing of roads include gas industry roads ($214.8 million), the Tanami Road ($178.1 million), Central Arnhem Road ($165.6 million), the Buntine Highway ($114 million) and the Carpentaria Highway ($90.4 million).
Treasurer and Minister for Infrastructure, Planning & Logistics, Eva Lawler, said better roads across the Territory would mean a better economy, safer trips to work, and more reliable access for regional communities.
"The Territory is leading the way in the roads and transport infrastructure sector and this is backed up by the continuous support from the Commonwealth," she said.
"This is a significant announcement which will enable major growth right across the Territory and is another step towards our goal of a $40 billion economy by 2030."
The NT Government said sealing NT roads was a priority in a bid to unlock economic opportunities for pastoralists, miners, tourists and locals.
