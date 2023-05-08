Mighty Vic puts on a show for Big Horse Barra Classic

With a record amount of a whopping 411 barramundi caught, the mighty Victoria River put on a show for the annual Katherine Game Fishing Club Big Horse Barra Classic.
In its 35th year, the much-loved fishing competition drew a large crowd of anglers onto the water, including a record number of 99 junior anglers.
History was made with two equal winners of the Longest Barra Overall Adult, Cori Anderson and Dane McGennisken, who both landed a 102cm fish, which meant the top prize of $4,000 was split. Big Horse Champion Angler was Dave Bowman with 791 points, followed closely by runner-up Lachie Griffiths with 782 points.
Best Team of up to three anglers was team One Bait Wonders with 1,441 points, Denham Hussie, Garry Law and Klara Hussie.
Best team of up to five fishos was Livin' One's Dreams with 2,182 points, with David and Jack Bowman and Bailey and Blayke Pepper on the reels.
The Best Dressed Team or Boat on the water was the DK Grasing Crew with Kelly and Done White, Hannah Camm and Kate Townsend.
Other results:
Junior Longest Mullet: Draw:BLAKE NEWBY & HANNAH NEWBY 40cm
Junior Longest Catfish: QUINEASHA JONES 73cm
Junior Female Longest Barra: QUINEASHA JONES 93cm
Junior Male Longest Barra: JOCK RENFREE 96cm
Champion Angler Junior Female: KIANNAH BRYANT 672 pts
Champion Angler Junior Male: JOCK RENFREE 524 pts
Potty Mullet Longest Mullet: MICHAEL MATHIESON 36cm
Potty Mullet Longest Catfish: CYTARNAH HARRINGTON 35cm
Potty Mullet Male Longest Barra: RAYNEN JONES-COX 65cm
Potty Mullet Female Longest Barra: CYTARNAH HARRINGTON 49cm
