Newhaven's Biggest Morning Tea returns for 13th years

Newhaven's annual Biggest Morning Tea will be held on Saturday, May 13, from 8.30am, with billy tea made by Bess Hart who has been raising funds for 13 years to help Katherine community members struck with cancer.
Mrs Hart first started hosting the event for friends and family with her late husband Ted, who passed away in 2017.
But neither age nor her husband's passing can get in the way of the continuation of the local tradition.
"Just because Ted died, cancer doesn't stop," Mrs Hart said, adding she loved hosting the event as it didn't only raise crucial funds for Cancer Council NT but also provides an opportunity to bring the community together.
The event features a charity auction which every year raises thousands of dollars for cancer sufferers across the region.
Have a cuppa, buy jams, relishes and raise money at 751 Gorge Road, Lansdowne.
