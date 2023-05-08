Katherine Times
Newhaven's Biggest Morning Tea returns for 13th years

Annie Hesse
May 8 2023 - 3:00pm
Bess Hart's Biggest Morning Tea is returning to Newhaven for 13th year.
Newhaven's annual Biggest Morning Tea will be held on Saturday, May 13, from 8.30am, with billy tea made by Bess Hart who has been raising funds for 13 years to help Katherine community members struck with cancer.

