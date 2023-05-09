IT would likely take at least 30 to 50 insects carrying the lumpy skin disease virus to land on the same bovine animal to kick start an infection in Australia, a review of the global science shows.
While it is certainly possible an insect carrying the disease could blow into northern Australia from Indonesia, the likelihood of successful vector-to-bovine infection is very small.
In fact, modelling from global epidemiology consulting company Ausvet indicates that based on the 30-50 insect scenario the risk of an outbreak via windborne pathways would be once in every 14,652 years.
However, Ausvet executive director Brendan Cowled's message to the beef industry was not to relax due to this latest research - just to keep the threat in perspective.
The much-touted 'be alert but not alarmed' advice dominated the latest industry update webinar on LSD and foot and mouth disease, hosted by the National Farmers' Federation.
Ausvet's research was a key topic, with Mr Cowled saying the science was saying transmission would not happen with a single insect.
This was because the virus lives on the outside of an insect and it takes a certain amount of virus to start the infection in cattle.
So while there was uncertainty - and far more research required - it appears a windborne incursion in Australia is unlikely.
ALSO SEE:
Strong emphasis was placed on the importance of producers reporting any suspicious signs of both diseases at the webinar.
Dr Brant Smith, the assistant secretary animal division biosecurity at the Department of Agriculture, said people on the ground working with cattle were a critical component of Australia's defence.
He urged all producers to have the emergency animal disease watch hotline number - 1800 675 888 - in their phone.
He acknowledged the signs were hard to distinguish from other diseases but said everything should be investigated.
"We'd rather have false alarms than have something left and the disease spread to 30 properties before we know about it," he said.
"It might not be an obvious sign, it could be a shift in lameness."
Clinical signs of FMD included drooling, fever, reluctance to move, blisters and ulcers.
LSD signs include firm raised modules up to 50mm in diameter, scabs, swollen limbs, fever, watery eyes, decreased appetite and pneumonia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.