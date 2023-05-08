Katherine Times
A government vet is being sent to Indonesia to help stop the spread of livestock diseases

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
May 9 2023 - 6:30am
Australia's chief veterinary officer Dr Mark Schipp and deputy chief veterinary officer Dr Beth Cookson visited Indonesia last year to meet with senior government officials and discuss animal health and biosecurity cooperation.
The federal government is boosting its technical expertise to Indonesia to help in the battle against devastating livestock diseases foot and mouth and lumpy skin.

