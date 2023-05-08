Buffs on offer at Katherine Show sale for first time

Elders Katherine is gearing up to reintroduce the Katherine Show Sale in July this year.
For the first time, at the suggestion of the NT Buffalo Industry Council, the sale will include an offering of live export buffalo alongside cattle.
Elders Katherine Branch manager Leo Neill-Ballantine has confirmed that pens for 240 head of buffalo will be allocated for the sale.
He said Elders had had preliminary discussions with some buffalo vendors and confirmed that he'd already received a strong commitment on buffalo for the sale.
"We're looking to get buffalo numbers sorted pretty quickly so as to give vendors enough time to be able to turn up with the right article on the day," he said.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
