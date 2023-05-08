Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

'A little bit' for everyone in the NT budget: Lawler

May 9 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NT Treasurer Eva Lawler will hand down her first budget, with a boost to tourism flagged. (Amanda Parkinson/AAP PHOTOS)
NT Treasurer Eva Lawler will hand down her first budget, with a boost to tourism flagged. (Amanda Parkinson/AAP PHOTOS)

The Northern Territory faces rising net debt as Treasurer Eva Lawler hands down her first budget with the long-held aim of driving a $40 billion economy by 2030.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.