Curbing crime, boosting tourism focus of NT budget

By (a)manda Parkinson
May 9 2023 - 7:00am
NT Tourism Minister Nicole Manison has flagged a major investment to lift the number of visitors.
A $39m crime-fighting package will be unveiled in the Northern Territory budget as community concern grows over mounting violence.

