As the Daly River Buffaloes dive into their second season, Victoria Daly Regional Council (VRDC) has pledged its support for the up-and-coming team.
To mark the first training of 2023, residents and community groups came together to celebrate with a free dinner, presentations and scratch matches for the kids.
The Miriam Rose Foundation presented a cheque of $20,000 to the club, and the Victoria Daly's Night Patrol team volunteered their services throughout the evening.
Arts charity Red Dust also attended with Richmond Tigers AFLW defender, Jessica Hosking, running activities to encourage girls in the community to try their hand at the game.
The team's marquee was unveiled for the first time - purchased earlier in the year with VDRC Local Authority funds.
VDRC Mayor Brian Pedwell said he was thrilled Council could make a contribution to the team.
"Having a local footy team in the community is about so much more than playing a game once a week," he said.
"It's about the sense of pride it brings to the place - this team impacts everyone."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.