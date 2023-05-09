NT Budget - what's in it for Big Rivers?

The Northern Territory Government has handed down the 2023 Budget, announcing a nearly $500 million spend in the Big Rivers Region.
ROADS
Budget 2023 aims to enhance accessibility across the region to improve freight efficiency, connectivity, road safety and economic productivity by investing $400 million in roads.
The roads funding includes:
$175.4 million for Roads of Strategic Importance, such as:
$224.4 million for upgrades to other major roads, including:
$20 million invested to upgrade the Phelp River crossing on Numbulwar Road will result in safer access for locals and visitors.
Works will include construction of concrete floodways, culverts and bridges around the Phelp River crossing.
The project will improve flood immunity and support the delivery of essential services to regional and remote communities in the Big Rivers and East Arnhem regions.
Improved road access will reduce the costs of transporting goods and services in and out of communities, and this will benefit locals in Numbulwar and Ngukurr.
Continued upgrades to Numbulwar Road will also help enable potential future plans for a tourist link from Numbulwar to the Central Arnhem Road via the South East Arnhem Land track.
The project will also provide an increase in economic opportunities, such as tourism opportunities and Aboriginal employment and Aboriginal business enterprise outcomes through the construction and maintenance of the road.
EDUCATION
Budget 2023 also invests $9.7 million to create the Katherine High School science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) centre.
The new centre will provide an innovative learning environment to prepare students for the jobs of the future and will provide a STEAM hub for the Big Rivers region.
The project also includes upgrades and refurbishment of existing blocks at the school to create new general learning areas and a music centre, and refurbishment of the science laboratories and visual arts spaces, based on the schools 2019 masterplan.
PARKS
Funding announced in the 2023 Budget includes a series of projects that will enhance parks in the region, investing more than $3.2 million in improvements and upgrades, including:
LAND RELEASE
Budget 2023 commits $26 million to expedite works on the Katherine East Neighborhood Centre, a retail and services zone to support commercial development that caters for Katherine East residents and will complement the existing town centre.
Development on the first of six lots to be released began late March 2023 and is due for completion by the end of the year.
Budget 2023 also includes $18 million to develop new subdivisions in Beswick, Ngukurr and Numbulwar to ease overcrowding, improve health and living standards, and enable further community development.
Major works overview
Total Big Rivers: $ 493 915 000
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.