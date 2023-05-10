Katherine Times
Farmers to help pay for new $1b biosecurity program

By Stephanie Gardiner
May 10 2023 - 3:00pm
Farmers, importers, travellers and taxpayers will share the cost of a new biosecurity system. (David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS)
Farmers will be hit with "modest" fees under a new national $1 billion biosecurity system, which the federal government describes as the first model to consistently protect the industry from threats of disease and pests.

