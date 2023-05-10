Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Budget sets up a 'defining decade' for rural Australia

May 10 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rural Australians will have better access to health care, greater protection from the ravages of climate change and a stronger early education workforce, as the federal budget outlines a "defining decade" for regions central to the nation's energy transition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.