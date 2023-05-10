RAAF pilots swap tropics for Alaskan skies

Northern Territory Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) fighter pilots have swapped the hot tropics of the Top End of Australia for the significantly colder climate of Alaska.
Joining personnel from the United States and the United Kingdom, members of 75 Squadron from RAAF Base Tindal are currently in Alaska to take part in Exercise Northern Edge 2023.
A Defence spokesman said the US Indo-Pacific Command exercise would provide an opportunity for joint, multinational and multi-domain operations designed to provide high-end, realistic training, develop and improve interoperability across the participating nations and enhance their combat readiness.
"Exercises like Northern Edge 2023 are valuable opportunities to advance relationships and interoperability with partner nations," the spokesman said.
"Northern Edge is a critical investment in our regional defence partnerships."
But for personnel from 75 Squadron the exercise will also be a battle against the elements, with minimum temperatures in Alaska forecast for around four degrees - almost 30 degrees less than normal daytime temperatures at their home base in Tindal on the outskirts of Katherine in the Northern Territory.
