Budget an 'investment in Territory's future', NT Govt claims

For the first time since the 2016 Budget, the Northern Territory is projecting a fiscal balance surplus within the three-year forward estimates period.
Handed down on May 9, the 2023-24 Budget "invests in the Territory's future and delivers for all Territorians", the NT Government has said.
The budget includes new commitments for core government services as well as reducing cost of living pressures with savings on household and business utilities bills.
It also incorporates new initiatives aimed at investing for the future including justice reform, strengthening cyber security, domestic, family and sexual violence prevention, and record investment in capital works projects.
Budget 2023 will see the biggest infrastructure investment in the Territory's history - a $4.07 billion program that includes $2.24 billion for roads and other transport infrastructure, as well as $842 million to build and refurbish housing in remote and urban areas, and to progress residential land release across the Territory.
Treasurer Eva Lawler said the budget was an investment in the future of the NT.
"Our strategic location and abundance of natural resources make us a competitive place to invest - and we are ensuring we capitalise on every opportunity to grow a stronger, more prosperous Territory," she said.
"Our state final demand has grown by 17.7 per cent since December 2019, significantly more than any other Australian jurisdiction.
"This measure of consumer confidence is backed up by the record number of businesses entering the Territory economy in 2022."
In the 2023 budget a record $1.36 billion has been allocated for education which includes the construction of a STEAM Centre which will be built at Katherine High School.
Budget 2023 includes a $2 billion spend in Health, including $48.7 million for upgrades at Royal Darwin Hospital and a new 32-bed modular multipurpose ward.
The budget also allocates $12 million to undertake planning and works to develop the renewable energy hub. The hub will support the government's renewable energy target of 50% by 2030.
"The safety of all Territorians is front and centre for our government," Mrs Lawler said.
"That's why Budget 2023 delivers another record investment into police, smarter justice reforms and preventions for domestic, family and sexual violence.
"Budget 2023 is a responsible budget and reflects increases to our own-source revenue, higher GST collections, and the continuation of the Government's Budget repair strategy."
