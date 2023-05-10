'Underwhelming' - MLA slams NT Govt's budget

The Member for Katherine has slammed the NT Government for handing down a "very underwhelming" budget.
MLA Jo Hersey said while the announcement of a $9.7 m STEAM building at Katherine High School was "the most positive" announcement in the 2023 budget, all other funding promises were "very underwhelming".
"(Budget 2023 includes) a lot of revoted works in infrastructure, no mention of ... fishing access, and the Agrihub has been on the table for ten years," Mrs Hersey said.
"Crime only rated a mention once in the Treasurer's speech, which is the number one concern on the minds of Territorians.
"How can we attract tourists when law and order is out of control."
The Member for Katherine said she welcomed the funding for Katherine High School.
"I have been a fierce advocate for this for the last three years at every opportunity I have had in Parliament and I'm glad someone in Government was listening," she said.
"It took two changes in Education Ministers to get them to realise the importance of this building for our school community students and teachers alike."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times.
