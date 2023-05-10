Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Traditional owners call for ban on shale gas fracking

May 11 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Protesters say the federal and NT governments have broken promises over fracking. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)
Protesters say the federal and NT governments have broken promises over fracking. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)

"What do we want? Clean water! Who do we want it for? Our sons and daughters!"

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.