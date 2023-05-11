Katherine Times
Green light for Core Lithium to expand newest NT mine

By Annie Hesse and Marion Rae
May 11 2023 - 2:30pm
Core Lithium's second proposed mine at Finniss in the NT has received final approval. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)
Northern Territory-based Core Lithium is celebrating the loading of its first big shipment to China and approval for an expansion of mining operations.

