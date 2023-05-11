Northern Territory-based Core Lithium is celebrating the loading of its first big shipment to China and approval for an expansion of mining operations.
The company's Finniss mine was the first new mine to begin operations in the NT in more than a decade, and has attracted investor attention to the region as countries vie for critical minerals needed to decarbonise economies.
Minister for Mining and Industry Nicole Manison said lithium mining was going from "strength to strength" in the Territory.
"This is big news for the Northern Territory economy, local suppliers and local jobs, as we move towards a $40 billion economy by 2030," she said.
Located 33km west of Berry Springs and 5km from the Grants open pit, the latest project is set to employ 60 people during construction and around 150 people when operational.
Core Lithium's "BP33" underground project, the second proposed mine at the Finniss works, on Thursday received the final approval needed before the company's board makes a final investment decision.
"The Territory is becoming a major player in the critical minerals supply chain and we have exciting opportunities for the Territory to become a leading supplier of the critical minerals needed for the renewable energy transition in Australia and the world," Ms Manison said.
"Core Lithium has demonstrated their ability to extract and export critical minerals within a short time frame, and the latest proposed mine will be no exception."
The announcement of the mine expansion coincides with the first shipment of 5500 tonnes of spodumene concentrate, produced from the Grants open pit, being loaded onto the St Andrew ship at Darwin Port, bound for China and long-term customer Sichuan Yahua.
The company's focus has turned to commissioning the plant at Finniss and ramping up the whole operation.
CEO Gareth Manderson acknowledged the support of the NT government in a rapidly expanding market where approval times make a crucial difference to investors and customers.
"We have been able to commence operations at Finniss in a favourable market when it can deliver benefits for the NT and all its stakeholders due to the professional and efficient processes for approvals," he said.
Member for Daly Dheran Young said the approval was "great news" for locals and would give certainty to small businesses in the Cox Peninsula region who are benefiting from the economic activity.
"(The) announcement shows the Northern Territory Government is getting on with the job of delivering to make the Territory a world-class hub for resources and critical minerals," he said.
The total value of local spend to date on the Finniss Lithium project - which employs around 300 people - is $120M demonstrating local economic benefits for the Top End and the Northern Territory.
- with Australian Associated Press
