Flooding forces buffalo on 5,000km road trip

A seven month wait time to have a permit approved to bring a truckload of buffalo into Western Australia has forced 40 animals on a road trip of more than 5000km across half of Australia.
Western Australia's sole buffalo producer Graeme Carthy took possession of the 40 Riverine buffalo from the Top End's Beatrice Hill Research Farm at his Quindanning property in southwest WA following the unusually long and arduous trip from the Northern Territory, forced by road and bridge issues caused by severe flooding in the Kimberley region.
The load of ten yearling heifers, 28 cows, one yearling bull and one mature bull - with the heaviest cow weighing 860 kg on departure - spent five days on the road, travelling from the NT through Port Augusta in South Australia, and via Kalgoorlie's Quarantine Yards before arriving at their new WA home.
While Mr Carthy said he was thrilled to finally welcome his latest batch of animals, he remained furious that agricultural authorities took seven months to issue his permit to bring them into WA.
The 40 buffalo were originally due to travel via the Kimberley to the south-west along the Victoria and Great Northern Highways, but the permit delay meant flood damage had in the meantime severely damaged the crucial major Fitzroy Crossing bridge and the precious cargo had to be trucked more than 5000km via Central and South Australia and across the Nullarbor to reach their destination south of Perth.
NT based buffalo specialist Barry Lemcke accompanied the buffalo on the truck.
"They travelled really well and seemed to handle the stops without any hassles," he said. "They got better and better with the unloading and loading.
"They weren't as fat as when they left after a while so they were not as tightly grouped in the trailer."
Mr Lemcke said he received "good support" from spelling yards along the way, including the NT Cattlemen's Association operated Bohning Yards in Alice Springs.
"The yards had a double deck loading and unloading facility which allowed the buffalo to be taken off the truck easily," he said. "Kalgoorlie has relatively new yards that we were able to use and the crew there were very helpful."
The buffalo expert said he planned to contact the WA agricultural authorities about the permit requirements due to the animals' status.
"No other Australian jurisdiction now classes buffalo as an invasive species," he said.
"Everyone else has forgotten about this stuff. If they want to keep treating buffalo as an invasive pest, they could perhaps restrict the ban to the north of the state and only for swamp buffalo. Riverine buffalo are a totally different animal and not likely to ever go feral.
"NSW has managed to do it so WA could probably do the same."
Meanwhile the animals have started to settle into their new home at Mr Carthy's farm south of Perth.
"They arrived in great condition and have settled in really well," Mr Carthy said.
The farmer, who established his buffalo venture two years ago with an original 40 Beatrice Hill research farm Riverine animals, said after the delay in getting his new buffalo to Western Australia he was now facing the next issue with 30 to 40 new calves now needing official permission to be moved to another property for milking.
Meanwhile, on their way home back to the Northern Territory, Mr Lemcke and his truck driver had to rely on their bush mechanic skills when the trailer they were towing dropped its bearing in the middle of South Australia.
"Thankfully, it didn't happen on the way over with 40 buffalo on board," Mr Lemcke said.
"We were just near Kimba when the bearings on the trailer's centre axle cut out.
"A passing truckie provided a heavy duty chain with a hook attached so we were able to jack it up and bash some holes through the steel tray to keep it secure. We had to take off both wheels and chain the axle up to the trailer chassis rail. We just had it suspended there with no tyres and drove back to Darwin like that."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
