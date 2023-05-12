WATCH: Police dog catches alleged robber

A Northern Territory police dog tracked an alleged robber 2km through bush land, helping officers arrest the alleged offender.
NT Police said its Dog Operations Unit had successfully arrested a 31-year-old man involved in an alleged aggravated robbery in the Darwin suburb of Tiwi on May 9.
The arrest was made after Serious Crime, General Duties and Strike Force Trident police officers had been actively looking for the alleged offender after receiving information that the man, who was driving a red Commodore sedan, was allegedly casing businesses in the suburb of Pinelands.
Police said the vehicle was later seen driving erratically throughout Darwin's Northern Suburbs before rear-ending another vehicle on McMillian's Road just before 3am.
A 25-year-old woman was not injured during the crash but was taken to Royal Darwin Hospital as a precaution.
The man fled the crash scene, running into nearby bushland.
Patrol Dog Drax and his handler tracked the man nearly 2km into the scrub and located the man hiding in thick vegetation near Robertson Barracks.
The man is now in custody and will be facing charges in relation to an alleged robbery, which saw a 61-year-old man treated in hospital after being stabbed with a shovel in his backyard.
"This successful arrest is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the frontline men and women," NT Police said in a statement.
