'I feared for her life' - Neighbour saves elderly woman from tomahawk-wielding man

A tradesman has been hailed a hero after coming to the rescue of his elderly neighbour in the small Northern Territory town of Katherine.
The man, who has spoken to the Katherine Times exclusively on the basis of anonymity for fear of repercussions, said he had just left his office when he spotted a person in his neighbour's driveway, armed with a tomahawk.
"I was scared for her (the neighbour's) life," the man said. "She's in her 70s."
The man, who has lived in Katherine for more than 30 years, said he leaped into action, charging down his own driveway, "without thinking much", when he realised there were two other men nearby.
"One was carrying a knife, the other a bottle of alcohol," he said.
"You don't want to think about it - but there are people with a knife and an axe and potentially an old lady who disturbs them as they're trying to break in. It's easy to see how all of a sudden someone could get stabbed in the chest and die."
The man said when he disturbed the young men in his neighbour's driveway, they fled across the road.
"They yelled abuse, and I yelled abuse, and another neighbour came and also yelled abuse.
"That's when we decided not to let the pr***s get away with it."
The man said he and the other neighbour jumped in their cars to keep an eye on the three young men, "to make sure police caught them".
NT police are now calling for information in relation to the alleged unlawful entry.
"It is believed the males were aged in their late teens or early twenties," police said.
Police said one of the males was wearing a red hat and no shirt, another was wearing a white singlet and the other was wearing a black shirt.
"Anyone with information in relation to this incident, particularly with dash cam or CCTV footage within the area capturing males matching the description, are urged to contact police on 131 444."
The tradie said despite himself only being "armed with a mobile phone", he was not scared at the time - but reality hit later.
"Kids shouldn't be walking around our town with weapons like that," he said.
"What a brazen thing to do at this time of the day."
The man said he felt for police officers who "have to deal with this kind of behaviour every day".
"In the last 12 months, Katherine has gone absolutely crazy.
"Twice this week I was at a service station in Katherine and witnessed kids stealing things.
"It's ludicrous and it's not getting any better."
The hero neighbour said young offenders were getting "empowered" by not being punished appropriately.
"There are no repercussions," he said.
"We need to put them (young offenders) in a place they don't like - not the prison where they get three hot meals, a playstation and a TV.
"And we need to get the parents to do their job - they aren't teaching the young ones any respect. Sadly, that's the culture now."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
