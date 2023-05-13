Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Government chose foreigners over farmers: Nationals

By Jacob Shteyman
May 14 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nationals leader David Littleproud wants a tax for importers instead of the biosecurity levy. (Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS)
Nationals leader David Littleproud wants a tax for importers instead of the biosecurity levy. (Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS)

Billions of dollars have been "ripped away" from regional Australians, the Nationals leader says as he steps up his attack on the government's biosecurity levy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.