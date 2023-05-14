NT battery system reaches milestone for 'cleaner, green energy'

A milestone has been reached for the Territory's $45 million big battery - known as the Darwin-Katherine Battery Energy Storage System (DK BESS) - with the successful installation of all batteries and progression to the first stages of pre-commissioning.
Once commissioned, the 35MVA battery is intended to replace some gas-fired generation at the Channel Island Power Station and strengthen the Darwin-Katherine system to support increased solar.
It is set to reduce Territory carbon emissions by about 58,000 tonnes a year.
Chief Minister, Natasha Fyles, said renewable energy would make "economic and environmental sense" and the investment in the big battery would be an important step towards achieving 50 per cent renewable power by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2050.
"Ensuring Territorians have access to affordable electricity is a priority for our Government, as is driving that shift to renewable energy," she said.
A major part of the Darwin-Katherine Electricity System Plan, the DK BESS is forecast to deliver cost savings of around $9.8 million per year, paying for itself in about five years from connection to the grid.
All 192 batteries, each weighing 3.5 tonnes, have now been installed at the battery site adjacent to Channel Island and a temporary power supply has been established for pre-commissioning testing on the eight DK BESS Hitachi Energy modules, each comprising a bank of batteries, a set of inverters and a transformer.
Using the temporary power supply in combination with an AC/DC power converter, the battery modules will be charged and discharged to test all their functions before being connected to the 11kV switch room.
The big battery is scheduled to be connected to the network in late 2023 and it is expected to be fully commissioned and online in the 2023-24 financial year.
Minister for Renewables and Energy, Selena Uibo, said the battery energy storage system would put about 35MW into the Darwin system.
"(This) means we can reduce the gas turbines spinning and reduce the amount of fossil fuels being burnt," she said.
"When operating, the big battery is expected to support system security for about 150,000 homes between Darwin and Katherine and it will provide Territorians with greater system reliability and cleaner, green energy."
Hitachi Energy Country Managing Director, Bernard Norton, said the battery energy storage solution would ensure full utilisation of solar energy generation and less reliance on fossil fuels across the Darwin-Katherine network.
