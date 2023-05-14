'Council doesn't want community's opinion'

OPINION
For many years the Katherine Town Council held half hour open forums with its monthly meetings.
These forums gave Katherine residents an opportunity to raise matters of concern for the community.
The meetings were well attended by locals.
Visiting Council members from Alice Springs and Darwin were very impressed with the way they were held.
About two years ago the forums were discontinued and Katherine residents were informed that community members could ask questions at various Council events.
This idea proved to be unsuccessful for a variety of reasons.
Visiting public servants from Darwin have been permitted to speak at length at Council meetings about various matters in what have been referred to by the Council as 'presentations'.
The Council has now permitted community members to ask questions at its meetings but only about matters on the agenda. Katherine residents endeavouring to ask about other matters have been unable to do so.
At a recent meeting I endeavoured to ask about a matter not on the agenda.
I was impolitely told ... to "shut up and sit down".
In recent months the Council changed the time for it meetings from 5.30pm to midday.
It was claimed that this would be more convenient for community members and it was hoped that more people would be able to attend.
The reverse is true of course due to many people having work commitments.
It appears to me that the Council does not want members of the public to be present at its meetings.
- by Bruce Francais
