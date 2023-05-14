Cops to step up law enforcement this Road Safety Week

Northern Territory Police are out in force this National Road Safety Week and urging all drivers to take extra precautions on the road.
With the aim of reducing the number of road crashes and fatalities, police are increasing their presence on NT roads and stepping up enforcement of road safety laws.
During National Road Safety Week, which runs from May 14 to 21, NT Police will conduct roadside registration and roadworthy checks, speed enforcement, and breath testing to ensure that all drivers comply with the law.
Police are also reminding drivers to wear seatbelts, obey traffic signals, and avoid distractions such as mobile phones while driving.
Automatic Number Plate Recognition Technology is now operating across the Northern Territory and motorists are encouraged to check their vehicle registrations before hitting the road.
"Road crashes are a major cause of injury and death in the Northern Territory, and National Road Safety Week is an important opportunity to raise awareness of the dangers of reckless and irresponsible driving," NT Police said.
"By working together, NT Police and the community can help make our roads safer for everyone.
"So, let's all do our part to ensure this National Road Safety Week is successful.
"Remember, it only takes a moment of carelessness to cause a serious accident.
"So, let's all drive safely and responsibly and help make our roads safer for all."
