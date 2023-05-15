Things to do: Katherine and beyond

What's On?
Around the region
Stand-up Comedy
Katherine
Amy Hetherington and Kel Balnaves will be performing at Godinymayin on June 1 for one night of comedy fun. Bar opens at 7pm, show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets via Eventbrite.
Film Society
Katherine
Katherine Film Society is screening EO on Thursday, May 18 at Katherine Cinema 3. Open from 6.30pm for drinks and nibbles for a 7pm film start. $12 members, $16 non-members.
Gold Rush
Pine Creek
The Pine Creek Gold Rush Festival will be held on July 1. Vendors interested in holding a free stall are asked to contact Gaye Lawrence on 0427 724 849. All vendors must hold their own public liability insurance.
Memorial Event
Katherine
A celebration of life event for the late Fay Miller, former Mayor of Katherine, will be held on June 2 at the Katherine Outback Experience on Collins Road from 5.30pm. Auction items are welcomed to raise funds for Cancer Council NT as per Mrs Miller's wishes. Free registration essential https://events.humanitix.com/faymiller-katherine
State Funeral
Darwin
Fay Miller's state funeral will be held at Christ Church Anglican Cathedral on Smith Street in Darwin at 10.30am on May 26.
ASH Campdraft
Katherine
Katherine's ASH Campdraft will be held from May 26 to 28 with a Hawaiian Bar. Prizes for best dressed. Friday 2pm to midnight, Saturday 12 noon to midnight, 12 noon to 5pm.
Town Markets
Katherine
The Katherine Community Markets will be held every Saturday from 8am at the Lindsey Street complex, with food stalls, local produce and the Barnyard Mobile Petting Zoo.
Local Choir
Katherine
K-Town Choir practices every Monday from 5.30pm to 7pm at KRA, corner of Second St and O'Shea Terrace (downstairs with orange door). No experience required.
Live Music
Katherine
An eight-piece rock band from the Band of the 1st Brigade will be performing two high energy sets of contemporary music, from rock to pop and country music on May 27 from 7pm to 9pm at Katherine Square. Entry is free.
O'Keeffe House
Katherine
O'Keeffe House is open for Devonshire Tea, nursery sales and historical display for the dry season every Saturday and Wednesday from 9am to 12noon.
