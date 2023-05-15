Katherine Times
Firies to get help from above

By Annie Hesse
Updated May 15 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 2:30pm
Firies will be getting help from above during the NT's bushfire season. Picture supplied.
Firefighters in the Northern Territory will be getting a hand from above in fire seasons to come, with the Government promising to invest $2.5 million annually over five years in the NT's aerial firefighting program.

