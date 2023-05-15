Firies to get help from above

Firefighters in the Northern Territory will be getting a hand from above in fire seasons to come, with the Government promising to invest $2.5 million annually over five years in the NT's aerial firefighting program.
With very little notice before they can turn into a real threat, bushfires in the Territory are unpredictable, but the investment as part of Budget 2023 is set to ensure firefighters have the best resources available to combat the Territory's blazes.
An integral component of bushfire mitigation in recent years, aerial firefighting was an efficient and highly valued resource for tackling fires across the Territory, the Government said.
Minister for Environment, Lauren Moss, said the use of aerial assets was a critical part of wildfire response, providing greater protection for the Territory's natural environment and improving safety for firefighters, volunteer firefighter brigades and the community.
"The Territory's important aerial firefighting program assists in gathering intelligence, bushfire planning and public safety messaging, as well as reducing the intensity of bushfires with firebombing," she said.
"Bushfires are a part of the Northern Territory landscape, and can become a threat with very little notice, so it's important for all Territorians to be prepared, maintain firebreaks and stay informed."
Aircraft are used for dropping water on or in front of a fire to reduce or halt the spread, as well as the rapid delivery of firefighters and equipment to remote areas, for fire detection, investigation and mapping, and to ignite planned fuel reduction backburns from the air.
The investment in aerial firefighting resources is set to provide Bushfires NT with the capacity to support bushfire responses and assist communities when needed.
