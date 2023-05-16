Deadly mozzie-borne disease kills infant

A child has died after contracting a mosquito-borne disease in the Big Rivers Region of the Northern Territory.
The NT Health Department said the infant died from Murray Valley encephalitis, an uncommon but potentially fatal disease that is transferred to humans by infected mosquitoes.
The death is one of two recent cases of the disease in the Katherine region, with both affecting infants.
NT Health has since issued a warning for Territorians and tourists to avoid getting bitten by mosquitoes.
"The symptoms of Murray Valley Encephalitis include severe headaches, high fever, drowsiness, tremor, seizures (especially in young children), and in some cases the disease can progress to delirium, coma, permanent brain damage or death," NT Health said.
The department urges people to avoid being outdoors at dusk and dawn or at night near areas with dense vegetation or high mosquito activity.
It also recommends people should use protective repellent containing DEET, Picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus (PMD), burn mosquito coils and wear light-coloured protective clothing with long sleeves when outdoors in mosquito-prone areas.
Parents are urged to use mosquito-proof netting over their children's prams and strollers, with babies and young children most at risk of contracting the disease.
"The only protection is to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes," NT Health said.
"Everyone should take measures to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes, particularly those visiting and camping in or near swamp or river systems during the evening and night, and in rural areas near sites of relatively high mosquito activity.
"Mosquito protection for young children and babies is absolutely essential."
Four cases of Murray Valley encephalitis have been recorded in the Top End this year.
The disease is said to be fatal in 30 per cent of all cases, and there is no specific treatment or vaccine available. The treatment of severe Murray Valley Encephalitis often requires admission to an intensive care unit.
To protect themselves and children from mosquitoes, people should:
Mosquitoes around home
Mosquitoes breed in water.
Around the home, people should get rid of any containers that collect rainwater such as blocked roof gutters, wheelbarrows, buckets, plant drip trays and old tyres.
People should also do all of the following:
