Australian Defence Force personnel have joined United States Marines and the Indonesian National Armed Forces to take part in Exercise Crocodile Response in the Northern Territory.
The major international humanitarian aid and disaster relief exercise aims to enhance interoperability between Australia, the United States and Indonesia.
Commander Headquarters Northern Command, Captain Mitchell Livingstone, Royal Australian Navy, said the three participating partners would hone their disaster relief skills across a series of scenarios, including the loss of essential services to a fictional remote community.
"Exercise Crocodile Response 2023 is a vital training activity that allows Australia, the US and Indonesia to cooperate effectively in times of natural disaster," Captain Livingstone said.
"The exercise not only provides an opportunity for the ADF to train with the US Marine Rotational Force and our regional partners, but also acknowledges the importance of Australia's relationship with Indonesia."
US Marines Commanding Officer MRF-D, Colonel Brendan Sullivan said Exercise Crocodile Response was the first major exercise of this year's rotation.
"It is an opportunity to demonstrate combined capabilities in providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief throughout the region," Colonel Sullivan said.
"Together, the Australian Defence Force, Indonesian National Armed Forces and Marine Rotational Force are demonstrating readiness to respond to crises throughout the region as a team, providing tangible examples of strength through partnership."
The academic phase of the exercise took place in Bogor, Indonesia earlier in May and is followed by a tabletop exercise at Robertson Barracks in Darwin and field training exercises at the Mt Bundey Training Area, 120km south of Darwin.
Exercise Crocodile Response will conclude on 26 May.
The full contingent of 2,500 US Marines and ten MV-22B Osprey Tiltrotor aircraft arrived in Darwin at the beginning of May for the 2023 rotation.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
