The Northern Territory's only university has thrown its support behind the Voice to Parliament.
Charles Darwin University (CDU) publicly said it would endorse the yes vote in the national referendum into whether Australia should have a First Nations Voice to Parliament.
CDU Deputy Vice-Chancellor First Nations Leadership and Engagement, Professor Reuben Bolt, welcomed the decision made by the University Council.
"It is imperative that the university 'of' and 'for' the Northern Territory publicly endorses and supports First Nations advancement in Australia," Professor Bolt said.
"It is critical, because the Territory has a strong history of advocacy for First Nations advancement, including the Larrakia petitions, the Barunga Statement, the Yirrkala Bark Petition, and the Walk off at Wave Hill.
"The Uluru Statement will be written into history as a significant moment leading up to the historic 2023 referendum."
Advocate for the Uluru Statement from the Heart and author Thomas Mayo signed the statement in mid-May
"The decision for CDU to unequivocally support the Yes campaign is very welcome, especially with its expertise, knowledge and connection to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and their understanding of the challenges we face here in the Northern Territory," Mr Mayo said.
"Support for the Yes vote is an acknowledgement that the best outcomes for First Nations Australians is when they are involved in the design and implementation of policy and legislation that affects them."
Professor Bowman said the vote aligned with the university's goals of more First Nation leadership in decision making, and the university had a long history of engagement and respect for First Nations peoples.
"Supporting the Yes vote aligns directly with the CDU goal of being recognised as the university for First Nations training, education and research," Professor Bowman said.
"This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to affect real change for more First Nations peoples in Australian society.
"CDU has always been a strong advocate for respecting First Nations leadership."
CDU is now also offering a micro-credential course on the Voice which will explain how Australia reached the point of a referendum on the Voice to Parliament, and the function of referendums.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
