Warumpi Band's Neil Murray to play in K-Town

One of Australia's most popular songmen, Neil Murray, is touring the country and will be stopping in Katherine with his new The Telling Tour.
After three albums with the Warumpi Band and one with Sammy Butcher, The Telling is the musician's tenth original solo album and marks a recording career of four decades since the Warumpi Band released their debut single - "Jailanguru Pakarnu (Out from Jail)" in 1983.
The Telling contains a variety of powerful songs, with a litany of injustice and loss - both historic and recent - explored on the album.
The opening tracks "Broken Land", "No Justice", "Tears of Wybalenna" present a powerful and moving reckoning.
"Rainbow Serpent and a Mine" which was co-written with traditional owner Jack Green brings graphic detail to the affects of the McArthur River mine near Borroloola to the land.
"The Murrumbidgee" is an affirmation of perseverance and hope - despite environmental setbacks.
In 1995, Neil Murray was awarded the APRA song of the year for "My Island Home", originally written for the Warumpi Band and re-recorded by Christine Anu.
"My Island Home" featured in the closing ceremony of the Sydney 2000 Olympics and the opening ceremony of the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.
Murray will be playing at Nitmiluk Gorge on August 11.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
