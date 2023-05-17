Iconic desert race Finke in limbo

Australia's most iconic Outback rally, the Finke Desert Race, is less than four weeks away, but organisers and competitors alike are left in limbo with Motorsport Australia yet to issue a permit for cars to race in the rally.
Sparked by a coronial inquest into the passing of a spectator at the 2021 Finke, the governing motorsport body is yet to allow cars to partake in the race.
As a result of evidence during the inquest, which concluded on Wednesday, May 10, in Alice Springs, Motorsport Australia are still in discussions with Finke organisers, with the support of the Northern Territory Government.
"The Finke Desert Race Committee understands and acknowledges the impact this uncertainty is having on competitors and their crews, officials, our event sponsors and contractors. We acknowledge the considerable public support for the event," the race organisers said in a statement.
"The Finke Desert Race Committee takes seriously the safety of spectators and competitors and is reviewing its processes."
Motorcycling Australia has confirmed its support for the Bike section of the event. Entries for the bike event close on Friday, May 19.
A male spectator in his 50s was also injured in the incident as was the female navigator of the vehicle.
Billed as Australia's greatest desert race, the Finke rally is an off road, multi terrain two-day race for bikes, cars and buggies through desert country from Alice Springs to the small community of Aputula (Finke).
The race is held each year on the Queen's Birthday long weekend in June.
Finke is one of the biggest annual sporting events in the Northern Territory and has the reputation of being one of the most difficult off-road courses in one of the most remote places in the world.
