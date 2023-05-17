Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Less Airbnbs, more prefabricated homes: rural housing crisis quick fix

By Annie Hesse and Jamieson Murphy
May 17 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Indi MP Helen Haines, Anglicare chief director Kasey Chambers and Real Estate Institute of Australia CEO Anna Neelagama. Picture by AusPic
Indi MP Helen Haines, Anglicare chief director Kasey Chambers and Real Estate Institute of Australia CEO Anna Neelagama. Picture by AusPic

THE federal government should fund prefabricated homes, ask AirBnb owners to put their properties back into the rental pool and increase public housing by tenfold to stem the growing regional housing crisis, experts say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.