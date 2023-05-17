$13m green energy commitment for Territory Defence

Green energy generation will be at the forefront of five Australian Defence sites across the Northern Territory.
During a visit to the Top End Assistant Minister for Defence, Matt Thistlethwaite, announced the Federal Government would be investing $13 million in solar energy generation and battery storage systems as part of the nationwide Defence Renewable Energy and Energy Security Program.
Under the program, large-scale renewable energy projects will be installed at RAAF Bases Darwin and Tindal, Robertson and Larrakeyah Barracks and Harts Range north-east of Alice Springs.
Minister Thistlethwaite said the projects would increase resilience at Defence bases.
"We are prioritising infrastructure development in the north to support future Defence needs.
"... The cheapest form of energy is renewable energy and (the Government) is committed to reducing emissions."
Minister Thistlewaite said the Defence Strategic Review would call on Defence to accelerate its transition to clean energy, and the NT project was an example of the work the Government had committed to in this space and would continue to build on into the future.
This investment for the north is part of a $64 million nationwide Defence Renewable Energy and Energy Security Program.
"Defence has reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 22 per cent since 2005 through energy efficiency initiatives, renewable energy generation and introduction of low emission vehicles", Minister Thistlethwaite said.
"These projects deliver multiple benefits, improving environmental sustainability while supporting jobs and small businesses in regional communities through participation in the preparation and delivery of program works."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
