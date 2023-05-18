Gas-rich NT 'key player' with new carbon capture hub

A proposed emissions storage hub in the Northern Territory will take carbon waste from gas plants and provide a feedstock for making fertiliser and other products.
Chief Minister Natasha Fyles said the creation of a carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) industry will be an important part of the Middle Arm industrial precinct on Darwin Harbour.
"The Territory is rapidly emerging as a key player when it comes to the global supply chains, and new technologies needed for energy transition," Ms Fyles said.
"We have always said the core component of the Middle Arm development is sustainability and will include renewable energy.
"We are creating new jobs for Territorians in existing and emerging sectors, including low-emissions energy, advanced manufacturing, and low-emissions minerals processing.
"The creation of a Carbon Capture and Storage industry in the Territory will allow us to develop more projects, as we work towards clean, green energy."
New CSIRO research released on Wednesday draws on the expertise of industry and engineering companies, including INPEX, Santos, Woodside, Eni, Origin Energy and Xodus.
Methanol, jet fuel, urea, methane and mineral carbonates could be made in the NT using captured emissions, according to the report.
The existing liquefied natural gas industry, export links with Asia and renewable electricity potential help to make the case.
Carbon utilisation is the process of using carbon dioxide from industrial emissions or sucked directly out the atmosphere to manufacture products.
Minister for Mining and Industry Nicole Manison said the technology, as part of the hub, would be vital to achieving net zero emissions.
"Our Government is working with CSIRO, INPEX, Santos and other big industry players to establish a carbon capture and storage common-user hub at Middle Arm," she said.
"We are making sure we are creating an industry which will be able to provide crucial energy security to Australia and the region, into the future.
"Carbon capture and storage is vital to achieving net zero emissions ..."
Although carbon capture and storage remains a contentious technology, capture and usage already happens for some everyday products.
AGL Energy's plant in Adelaide, built in partnership with Air Liquide, sucks in carbon dioxide exhaust from the gas-fired Torrens Island power station.
After passing through a purification process, it's used to put bubbles in beer and as dry ice in wine making, as well as in waste water treatment and purified water for public swimming pools.
CSIRO's Dr Andrew Ross said the potential near and long-term role of Carbon Capture and Utilisation within a Northern Territory Low Emission Hub was an "important input to understanding the interaction between different industries in the context of a low emissions industrial ecosystem".
- with Australian Associated Press
