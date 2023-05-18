'Future is looking good' as large number of riders compete at rodeo

The future of Territory rodeos is in safe hands for years to come, with more than 100 junior riders taking to the dust at the Never Never Festival's Mataranka Rodeo.
"The junior rodeo scene is an absolute buzz, with some rodeos getting up to 120 nominations," Mataranka Rodeo organiser Tara Craignie said.
"The future of rodeo is looking good for the NT."
Hundreds of spectators gathered around the area for a day of rodeo action with the much-anticipated bucking bulls the highlight of the night for rodeo fans, even though no competitor managed to stay on their beast for the required winning eight seconds.
"It was a fantastic turnout with people travelling from as far as Alice Springs to come and compete," Mrs Craigie said.
"Mataranka Rodeo is a favourite for competitors and over the years the crowd of spectators continues to grow which is great to see."
I would like to give a special thanks to Rankin Douglas and Liana Quirk for ensuring we had stock and relevant equipment to run the timed events such as breakaway roping and steer Undecorating. They are great events that the crowd thoroughly enjoys.
Live entertainment from Dr Elephant was a hit with the crowd, with support from local DJ KC Bishop.
Results
Johnny Craigie All Round Memorial Trophy
Candice McDonald
The Toni-Marie Butt Junior Rodeo - Series 1 - Mataranka 2023
Leadline Pole Bending
Leadline Barrels
Juvenile Pole Bending
Dolly Everett Memorial Juvenile Barrels
Junior Pole Bending
Junior Barrels
Poddy Ride 5 to under 8
Poddy Ride 9 to under 14
Junior Steer Ride
Raymond Mayo Junior Bull Ride
Pony Bareback 6 to under 10
Pony Bareback 11 to under 14
Bucking Pony Bareback 14 to under 16
No score
Territory Rodeo Services - Mataranka Rodeo 2023
Senior events
Novice Barrel Race
Open Barrel Race
Open Breakaway Roping
Steer Undecorating
Open Saddle Bronc
Open Bareback
Station Buck Jump, Novice Bull Ride, Open Bull Ride
No Scores
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
