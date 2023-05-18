'Fierce fighter' for Indigenous rights, Yunupingu, remembered

One of Australia's greatest Indigenous leaders is being honoured in a memorial ceremony on his traditional land.
Born on June 30, 1948, fierce fighter for Indigenous land rights, singer and artist Yunupingu died on April 3, 2023.
Memorial ceremonies for the Gumatj leader began on May 12 at Gunyangara, where he was born, and will continue until May 24.
A public memorial on May 18 is expected to draw Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton and Indigenous leaders from all parts of the country to East Arnhem Land.
"Yunupingu lived his entire life on his land, surrounded by the sound of bilma (clapsticks), yidaki (didgeridoo) and the manikay (sacred song) and dhulang (sacred designs) of our people," his family said in a statement.
"He was born on our land, he lived all his life on our land and he died on our land secure in the knowledge that his life's work was secure."
When he was still in his 20s, Yunupingu was first elected Chair of the Northern Land Council (NLC) in 1977 and served eight terms - almost half the time of the council's existence.
Yunupingu's words from a 1977 National Press Club speech still resonate today and the NLC continues to be guided by his leadership, courage and wisdom.
"These are difficult days for all of us, Aboriginal Australians and European Australians as we learn to live together in a new way, with real equality... We (the Aboriginal people) want to share this land with you, and we ask you to share it with us, openly, and without fear or secret dealings."
Yunupingu, wich means "the rock that stands against time", helped draft the first Yirrkala bark petition presented to the Australian parliament in 1963, calling for Yolngu land rights to be recognised.
The accomplished painter, singer and dancer, met former Prime Minister Robert Menzies in the 1960s and dealt with every serving Australian Prime Minister since Gough Whitlam who he served as an advisor for in 1973, significantly contributing to the Government's royal commission into land rights in the Northern Territory.
Northern Land Council Chair, Dr Samuel Bush-Blanasi, said Yunupingu was "a true diplomat, a courageous leader, and a man of great vision".
"The Northern Land Council owes Yunupingu a debt that can never be repaid," Dr Bush-Blanasi said.
"His history is our history."
While his achievements are many, his graceful manner of walking in two worlds, as a Gumatj man of the Yolgnu people able to take his people's message to Balanda (non-Indigenous) leaders, is perhaps what he will be best remembered for.
"I have lived my song cycle and I have done what I can to translate the concepts of the Yolngu world into the reality of my life," he wrote.
"My inner life is that of the Yolngu song cycles, the ceremonies, the knowledge, the law and the land.
"This is yothu yindi. Balance. Wholeness. Completeness.
"A world designed in perfection, founded on the beautiful simplicity of a mother and her newborn child; as vibrant and as dynamic as the estuary where the saltwaters meet the freshwaters, able to give you everything you need."
- with Rudi Maxwell, Australian Associated Press
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
