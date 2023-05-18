K-Town Open a hit for 100+ players from across the NT

The 2023 Katherine Open, held recently at the Katherine Tennis Club, has proven to be a huge success, attracting more than 100 players from across the Territory.
The Katherine Open saw three days of intense competition across the May Day long weekend with events for all levels.
Most players travelled from outside Katherine for the tournament, including contingents from Darwin, Palmerston and Alice Springs.
With so many players, the Open expanded to a second venue, with matches being held at Tindal as well as the Katherine Tennis Club.
The youngest players participated the developmental "Hotshots" events which used modified courts and equipment.
Hotshots allowed tiny players to participate alongside serious players, with Red Ball singles for the youngest players and Green Ball events for juniors who are moving into playing full-court tennis with regular equipment.
More than 30 players competed in regular Junior events which were split across three divisions in singles and two divisions in doubles with boys and girls competing together and players separated according to their player rating rather than gender.
Darwin's Dusty Cannard took out the Division One singles title.
Also playing the Open were around 50 senior players, some of whom played social singles and doubles, while the more competitive players competed in the Open events.
Players in the Men's and Women's Open Singles and Doubles events were also playing for a share of a total of $3,000 in prize money.
The Men's Open Singles title was won by Ben McLachlan from Darwin who defeated Ethan Prosser from Palmerston in the final.
It was Ben's third time winning the Katherine Open having won it in 2017 and 2022 and, for Prosser, it was his second time in the final after making the 2021 final but a big improvement on his quarter-final finish last year.
The Men's Doubles title saw McLachlan win again, partnering Nathan Ingram to beat the Palmerston duo of Ethan Prosser and Alex Capill.
The Women's Open singles saw 15-year-old Amber Sharp from Palmerston take out the title for the first time, with a convincing 6-2 6-1 win over last year's winner Ava Willoughby.
Katherine Open organisers said the young player will become "a name to watch" as she is planning to finish her secondary education in Melbourne "which should see her tennis continue to improve".
The Women's Doubles event was won by the experienced pair of Jessica Polack and Emily Webb who both played high-level junior tennis but now work as coaches with Tennis NT.
The local Katherine and Tindal contingent was largely outclassed by the more experienced visiting players.
With 18 local juniors and seniors taking part, a highlight was Darius Sauer who finished runner-up in the Red Ball singles.
All local players were able to gain valuable experience playing competitive matches against a variety of opponents and everyone showed improvement. Most locals had at least one win over the weekend.
The Katherine Open is a huge community effort that provides a great boost to the town's sporting culture and local economy.
The Katherine Tennis Club acknowledges support from the Open's major sponsor, the Katherine Club, and minor sponsors Katherine Physio, Jo Hersey MLA and Whitehouse Furnishers.
Katherine Town Council and RAAF Base Tindal assisted greatly with providing and preparing venues.
Katherine Tennis Club is 100 per cent volunteer run and also owes a thank you to all the local volunteers who supported the Open in many ways, as well as to Tennis NT for tournament support.
"All this work comes together to create a tournament that is more than just a great event for the Katherine tennis and sporting community," organisers said.
"For the tennis community across the NT as a whole, the Katherine Open is one of the most popular and well-regarded events each year, attracting more entries than similar events held in Darwin and Alice Springs."
The Katherine Tennis Club looks forward to hosting the Territory's best players again in 2024.
2023 Katherine Open Finals results
